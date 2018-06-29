Charlotte rebounds from 2016 shooting

CHARLOTTE – The National Civic League recognized Charlotte with the All-America City Award for its response to the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by police in 2016 and accusations of economic inequities.

The NCL noted how the city engaged residents in one-on-one meetings and community meetings, which resulted in partnerships that built a more skilled workforce, reduced teen crime and invested in infrastructure and neighborhoods in need.

Assistant City Manager Debra Campbell nearly lost her composure when telling the Charlotte City Council about the award on June 25.

“The reason I’m so proud is because of all the good work going on in this community,” Campbell said. “Not just by the City of Charlotte, but the entire community – public and private sectors and nonprofits. It really enabled us to just simply tell a story of all the great things we are doing.”

Charlotte’s presentation focused on three programs:

• Project P.I.E.C.E. (Partnership for Inclusive Employment and Career Excellence), which connects people to training for construction jobs.

• LEVEL UP – a partnership with the YMCA to connect with youth.

• Efforts to build infrastructure in the North End community.