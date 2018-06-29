Calendar for June 29

June 29

Author Event

Simba Sana, leader of Karibu Books, discusses his memoir “Never Stop” at Park Road Books. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Live Music

The Russell N’ Woods Band performs during the Music on the Green series at the Promenade at Providence. Visit www.promenadeon providence.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

Live Music

Indefinite performs the next installment of the Blakeney Summer Concert Series at the shopping center. Visit www.shopblakeney.com.

7 to 10 p.m.; Blakeney at Ardrey Kell and Rea roads.

June 30

Children’s Storytime

Barnes & Noble holds a children’s storytime, featuring James Dean’s “Pete the Kitty and the Groovy Playdate” at its Morrison Place (4020 Sharon Road), Arboretum (3327 Pineville-Matthews Road) and Carolina Place Mall (11025 Carolina Place) locations. Visit www.barnesandno ble.com for details.

11 a.m.; Various locations

Author Event

Amy Gray-Cunningham Sana discusses her inspirational book “Daring to Believe” at Park Road Books. The story explores how faith moved her to donate a kidney to a childhood. Email events@parkroadbooks.com to RSVP. Visit www.parkroad books.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Book Club

The Book to Film Club at South County Regional Library discusses “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Register in advance. Call 704-416-6600 or visit www.cmlibrary.org for details.

1 to 3:30 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

Author Event

James S. Murray, best known as Murr on the “Impractical Jokers” TV show, talks about his horror book, “Awakened” at Park Road Books. Imagine the opening of a new subway line and the ceremonial first train ride is full of murdered people. Visit www.parkroadbooks.com or call 704-525-9239 for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 4139 Park Road

Film Series

Morrison Regional Library screens four obscure movies in the Summer Film Noir Series. Call 704-416-5400 or visit www.cmlibrary.org for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 7015 Morrison Blvd.

Live Music

The Inlaws Band performs during the Music on the Green series at the Promenade at Providence. Visit www.promenadeonprovidence.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; 10844 Providence Road

Live Music

Borderlyne performs the next installment of the Blakeney Summer Concert Series at the shopping center. Visit www.shopblakeney.com for details.

7 to 10 p.m.; Blakeney at Ardrey Kell and Rea roads.

July 1

Summer Pops

Charlotte Symphony performs a Summer Pops program with fireworks at Symphony Park. Tickets cost $18 in advance and $20 for the day of the show. Discounts are available for children. Visit www.char lottesymphony.org for details.

8:15 to 9:30 p.m.; 4400 Sharon Road

July 5

Downtown Crawl

The Red Brick Partnership invites the community to the First Thursday Downtown Matthews Crawl. Look for specials from merchants, as well as entertainment. Visit www.redbrick partnership.org for details.

5 p.m.; Downtown Matthews

July 6

Film Screening

Morrison Regional Library screens the PG-rated film “Coco” for ages 5 to 11. Call 704-416-5400 or visit www.cmlibrary.org for details.

2 to 4 p.m.; 7015 Morrison Blvd.