Café will help recovering addicts rebound

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission staff, residents and community partners gathered in the future Community Matters Café space for a ceremonial groundbreaking before construction crews entered to renovate the 100-year-old Uptown building.

Community Matters Café will be a full-service restaurant and coffee shop next door to Charlotte Rescue Mission’s Rebound campus.

Its focus is to teach life skills to graduates of the mission’s residential substance abuse recovery programs while providing the community with a new spot to grab a cup of coffee, eat breakfast or lunch, and gather for meetings.

“Community Matters Café will provide our program graduates with the life skills they need to function in society,” said the Rev. Tony Marciano, president/CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission. “Often when someone starts abusing drugs or alcohol, they stop maturing. The café will create a safe laboratory where these new life skills can be tested, learned and acquired.”

The café will employ graduates from Charlotte Rescue Mission’s Rebound and Dove’s Nest programs, creating a safe space for recent graduates to experience personal and professional growth while staying focused on recovery.

Community Matters Café will teach graduates professional and personal skills to pursue a career in various fields, including the hospitality industry. Skills include adhering to a schedule, financial responsibility and coping with conflict and stress.