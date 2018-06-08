Cabo Fish Taco coming to Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office announced the Baja-style concept Cabo Fish Taco is opening in front of the Brigham Building at 11625 N. Community House Road.

Cabo Fish Taco will be next to Potbelly Sandwich Shop, which announced its third area location in February. Potbelly is scheduled to open this fall. Cabo Fish Taco is targeting a late-fall opening.

Known for its fish tacos, burritos and house-made margaritas, Cabo Fish Taco combines coastal Mexican cuisine with a unique, healthy California feel.

The new location will feature a laid-back atmosphere, outdoor seating and a full bar with an extensive selection of specialty beers. In addition to its NoDa location, Cabo Fish Taco has a restaurant in Blacksburg, Va., and plans to open a fourth location in Roanoke, Va.

“Ballantyne is the ideal place to bring our signature Cabo experience,” said Gary Walker, partner at Cabo Fish Taco. “We’ve been looking to expand in the Charlotte market for some time, and we know this thriving community is craving affordable cuisine with a festive vibe.”

John Barton, president at Northwood Office, said Cabo Fish Taco and Potbelly Sandwich Shop will help create a destination for people craving lunch, dinner and after-work drinks.