Memory Cafés emphasize family, fellowship time

By Landan Kuhlmann

MATTHEWS – Alzheimer’s can create feelings of hopelessness and fear for those involved, but a Memory Café is providing motivation and support to those caring for seniors living with with the disease.

Dutch psychiatrist Dr. Miesen began Memory Cafés in the Netherlands in 1997 to bring awareness to dementia. Thanks to a partnership with Home Instead Senior Care of Charlotte and Levine Senior Center in Matthews, Joy Filled Visits has provided compassion, fun and fellowship activities for patients and caregivers since October.

Founder Joy Filled Visits Julie Bigham has worked in long-term care, assisted living and memory care.

“My first project was to start a Memory Café in our area,” she said. “My hope was to help alleviate isolation and depression for both those living with Alzheimer’s, or other form of dementia, and those that care for them.”

Bigham began Joy Filled Visits in that vein, aiming to maximize family time in the midst of Alzheimer’s. Joy-Filled Visits meets at Levine Senior Center on the second Friday of each month from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.’

She believes the social interaction helps alleviate the feelings of isolation and depression by acting as another crucial outlet and form of fellowship.

“A lot of times, [they and the caregiver] just stay home, because it’s easier than being out in public,” Bigham said. “Memory Café gives them an opportunity to come out into a community setting, in a safe environment, where everyone there is dealing with similar issues.”

Both caregiver and senior attend together, with events structured simply for fun, family and fellowship. And while Memory Cafés are beneficial to those afflicted, it is also beneficial for caregivers. It is not a place to drop off a loved one, but to enjoy activities with them and break from routines.

Individual cafés can be set up with many variations to craft a unique experience. Some are activity-based, while others focus on education. Joy-Filled Visits’ sessions are the former, focusing on activities such as mini dog shows, pet therapy sessions, gardening, baking cookies and art therapy sessions.

Activities tend to focus on topics that are likely to cause one to reminisce about times gone by, which can be as comforting as it is medically beneficial.

“We don’t talk about dementia, doctor visits, medications or care. We just enjoy fellowship together in a safe and loving community environment,” Bigham said. “We feel more blessed working with these folks than I feel like we bless them – it’s been a wonderful program.”

Volunteer Debby Presson feels blessed to have the opportunity to give back. She enjoys making friends and bringing joy to seniors in any way she can.

“We should all give of ourselves to others – in thankfulness for all our Lord has given us — to share His love,” Presson said. “I know I may be in that same position one day and hope someone would care for me.”