Volunteers help build decent communities one home at a time

MATTHEWS – For the 11th year, Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s will host the annual National Women Build Week from May 5 to 13, when women volunteers will unite to build up their communities and gain skills in home construction.

National Women Build Week encourages women nationwide to devote at least one day to help build decent and affordable housing in their local communities. The nonprofit believes women have the strength and determination necessary to build Habitat homes and address affordable housing in a concrete way.

The Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity will end the week strong with the dedication of its Sandy Marano Memorial Women Build. The chapter invites the community to celebrate and tour the new home for Jean Jacques, Lucie and their five children at 10 a.m. May 12 at 4821 Morningwood Drive in Matthews.

According to a 2018 national study by Lowe’s and Habitat for Humanity, more than nine-in-10 American women believe providing and advocating for access to affordable housing for women can benefit society.

The survey also found:

• Nearly all women (98 percent) agree access to affordable housing helps women heads of household thrive.

• Having a safe, stable home is a source of pride (96 percent) that makes women feel more confident (98 percent) and independent (97 percent).

• Three in five (62 percent) women say they cannot afford to purchase a home that meets their family’s needs in the neighborhood where they want to live.

“For 11 years, National Women Build Week has brought together thousands of strong women of all construction experience levels to build or repair homes with hardworking, empowered Habitat homeowners to address this critical issue,” said Lisa Marie Nickerson, associate director of Habitat for Humanity International. “We have seen first hand the strength and independence that homeownership can provide for families.”