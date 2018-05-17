Upscale townhomes feature roof terraces

CHARLOTTE – Hopper Communities is launching sales this week for Myers Park Terraces, a new townhome community where Myers Park, Dilworth and Sedgefield converge.

Located at Park and Reece roads, Myers Park Terraces will consist of six three-story townhomes with rooftop terraces and two-car garages. The three-bedroom units will start in the mid-$600,000s and range in size from 2,070 to 2,127 square feet. Two floor plans are available.

“Myers Park Terraces will bring luxury townhome living to a prime Charlotte location that is truly walkable to countless amenities,” said Bart Hopper, founder of Hopper Communities. “We specifically chose an area that provides dining, shopping and entertainment literally right next door.”

Hopper Communities and Helen Adams Realty will host a kickoff event for Myers Park Terraces 4 to 7 p.m. May 17 at RockSalt, 512 Brandywine Road. Visit www.myersparkterraces.com to RSVP.