Union, Mecklenburg boast favorite cost of living

NEW YORK – Union County topped SmartAsset’s fourth annual study of North Carolina places with the most favorable cost of living.

The financial website compared cost of living with median income to arrive at a purchasing power index to create the ranking.

Union County tops the list with a cost of living of $41,652, median income of $67,194 and purchasing power index of 76.08. Wake, Orange, Cabarrus and Mecklenburg followed Union.

Mecklenburg touted a cost of living of $39,908, median income of $59,268 and purchasing power index of 70.04.