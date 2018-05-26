Stachowicz declared primary winner in Senate race

CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg Board of Elections has certified Chad Stachowicz as the winner of the District 39 N.C. Senate Democratic Primary after a recount was completed last week.

Stachowicz will now face incumbent Republican State Sen. Dan Bishop in the November general election.

Stachowicz’s final margin of victory was 17 votes, 5,239 votes (50.08 percent) to Ann Harlan’s 5,222 votes (49.92 percent) after provisional ballots were tallied before the recount. The recount did not change the final vote totals.

Stachowicz released the following statement on Twitter on May 19:“Happy to announce the Board of Elections has been in touch to confirm we have officially won the primary! The recount requested by Ann is complete and the vote tally didn’t change. Time to get back to work so we can flip this seat in November.”