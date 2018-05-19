SouthPark announces new stores

CHARLOTTE – Shoppers will soon find an extended selection of luxury brands at SouthPark with upcoming openings of Peter Millar, Trina Turk, Arhaus and Nespresso.

Peter Millar will offer premium lifestyle apparel this fall next to Paul Simon in The Village at SouthPark. Men will discover casual sportswear, tailored dress furnishings and luxury performance golf attire in the 2,500-square-foot store.

Trina Turk will debut its only location in the Carolinas next to Neiman Marcus this summer. The 2,568-square-foot store will offer chic women’s ready-to-wear, dresses, swimwear, menswear, jewelry and eyewear inspired by California culture.

Arhaus will open a first-to-market store in Charlotte this summer. The 7,566-square-foot location will feature hand-crafted home furnishings and décor created by artisans. It offers complimentary design services.

Nespresso will serve high-quality espressos and coffees, all packaged in aluminum capsules and fully recyclable, innovative machines. The pop-up boutique will open this summer in the Belk Wing near Lacoste.

These stores will join Gusto Farm to Street, Bulla Gastrobar and The Athlete’s Foot – all expected to open this year.

“These coveted stores are the perfect additions to our line-up of exceptional brands,” said Holly Roberson, director of marketing and business development for the mall.



