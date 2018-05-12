Realtors go through in-house training

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Realtors announced individuals that have graduated from its Winner’s Edge training.

Graduates were as follows: Ashulee Singh and Cindy Wise, Charlotte-Ballantyne; Dawn Franchina, Charlotte-Center City; Daina Brundrett, Maher Dougan, Lisa Sciortino and Yvonne Ward, Charlotte-Providence@485;Jocelyn Bankos, Charlotte-Steele Creek; Chelsea Given, Lake Norman; Melanie Lee, Lancaster; Tonya Ashcraft and Ashley Howard, Matthews/Mint Hill; and William B. Arthur, Rock Hill.

The curriculum includes the latest in national real estate trends, technology, license law, sales and marketing techniques, integrated with detailed information about the local real estate market.