Promenade on Providence welcomes new tenants

CHARLOTTE – Childress Klein has signed four new leases at the Promenade on Providence.

New tenants include Charlotte Fitness Equipment, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Front Door Fabrics and Stretch Zone. They join more than 40 other retail shops and restaurants at the shopping center.

Charlotte Fitness Equipment has a new owner and is moving to the 2,838-square-foot space next to Jos. A. Banks. The shop, scheduled to open in June, will offer treadmills, ellipiticals and other equipment for home and commercial gyms.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will occupy 3,651 square feet next to Fresh Salon. The agency works to improve the well-being of communities through innovative health care products, insurance, services and information.

Front Door Fabrics offers a selection of fabric, trim, accessories, wallpaper and furniture. It will open in the 3,500-square-foot space next to Stein Mart mid-summer.

Stretch Zone has leased 1,535 square feet next to Subway. Founded in Miami in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone offers state-of-the-art therapeutics, stretching and chiropractic memberships.

“These tenants add to the diverse mix of national, regional and local retailers at Promenade on Providence and bring us another step closer to our vision for the property,” said Susan Clements, leasing agent at Childress Klein.

Promenade on Providence is a shopping complex at the intersection of Providence Road and I-485.

The center, which is 96 percent leased, features popular tenants like The Fresh Market, Total Wine & More, Tuesday Morning, Pier 1, Ann Taylor Loft, Kirkland’s, Hallmark and Sun & Ski Sports.

Contact Susan Clements at 704-342-9000 or susan.clements@childressklein.com for leasing information.