Open Streets 704 earns national recognition

CHARLOTTE – The National Association of Counties will recognize Open Streets 704 on July 15 in Nashville, Tennessee.

More than 30,000 people walked, rode bikes and played during the program’s fifth event April 29 on the 4.3 mile route through NoDa, Villa Heights, Belmont, Commonwealth, and Plaza Midwood.

“Open Streets 704 is an amazing opportunity for people to experience their community in a new way,” says Monica Holmes, a Planning Director for the City of Charlotte and part of Open Street 704’s steering committee. “The program has exploded in growth – proving the demand for such a unique, community-building experience. We can’t wait to see what the future holds – more neighborhoods, more fun and more people enjoying Charlotte!”