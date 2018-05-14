Olive Garden unveils new look

ORLANDO, Fla. – Olive Garden has completed the remodel of its Pineville location featuring a stylish new look that creates a warm, vibrant atmosphere.

Built in 1992, the location now features updated artwork, fabrics, materials, lighting, seating and flooring, as well as the new Olive Garden logo.

“We’ve maintained what people love about us while reflecting a more contemporary design,” said Scott Townshend, operations director for Olive Garden. “Whether guests are enjoying a classic favorite or trying one of our newest menu items, we’ve already received an outstanding response.”

The restaurant donated furnishings to the Charlotte Habitat for Humanity Restore.

The remodeled restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 9421 Pineville Matthews Road.

Visit www.OliveGarden.com for details.