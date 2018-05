MATTHEWS – Novant Health is offering three skin cancer screenings this week.

Screenings will be held 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. at the following days and venues:

• May 15 at Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Group, 15825 Ballantyne Medical Place, Suite 200, Charlotte.

• May 17 at Matthews Radiation Oncology 1400 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews.

• May 17 at Huntersville Adult Medicine, Suite 200, 10030 Gilead Road, Huntersville.

Registration is required.

Call 704-384-2273 to register.