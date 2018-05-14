Novant Health earns Outstanding Recovery Ally Award

WINSTON-SALEM – The Addiction Professionals of North Carolina recognized Novant Health with the Outstanding Recovery Ally Award at its spring conference in Asheville.

The honor recognizes Novant Health’s efforts to reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorders and its support of people in recovery as well as their families.

APNC cited Novant Health’s opioid-specific online continuing medical education available to Novant Health staff.

In 2017, Novant Health diagnosed more than 11,500 patients with opioid use disorder. Among those patients, 18 percent are receiving medication-assisted therapy to support their recovery.

Novant Health formed an opioid stewardship task force and formed drug takeback programs.