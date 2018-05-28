Norelli headlines League of Women Voters meeting

CHARLOTTE – Retired District Court Judge Nancy Norelli will serve as guest speaker at the next League of Women Voters Charlotte Mecklenburg’s annual business meeting and buffet supper.

Norelli will discuss issues facing North Carolina’s judiciary and the community. Members will elect next year’s officers, pass the budget and present committee reports.

The event takes place 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 7 at the Midwood International and Cultural Center auditorium, 1817 Central Ave.

The buffet supper includes wraps, sandwiches, assorted fruits and salads, and desserts.

Admission costs $12. Pay at the door or at www.goleaguego.org/AnnualMeeting.html.

Email debbie.snowdon@yahoo.com to RSVP.