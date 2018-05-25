News briefs for May 25

Charlotte Christian holds NCAA Signing Day

CHARLOTTE – Four student-athletes were recognized to play at the collegiate level at Charlotte Christian School’s Spring NCAA Signing Day Ceremony, making 14 seniors from CCS who have committed to play athletics in college this year.

They were Alex Brown, soccer at Coker College; Terrelle Brown, football at Wheaton College; Lily Walton, volleyball at N.C. A&T University; and Luke Warner, football at James Madison University.

Other students going to college include:

• Baseball: Jonah Beamon, University of South Carolina.

• Basketball: Blake Preston, Liberty University.

• Football: Riley Carlton, Hampden-Sydney College; Ben Duyck, UNC Charlotte;Griffin Hicks, North Carolina State University; Jack Mitchell, UNC Charlotte; Bryan Rogers, Butler University; and Justus Woods, Stanford University.

• Softball: Hannah Faulkenberry, UNC-Chapel Hill.

• Swimming: Rachel Lee, University of South Carolina.

24 Foundation selects 2018 grant beneficiaries

CHARLOTTE – 24 Foundation announced grant recipients the organization and three of its signature events – 24 Hours of Booty presented by Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, 24 Indianapolis and 24 Baltimore – will support in 2018.

In addition to its five primary beneficiaries, including Carolinas HealthCare System’s Levine Cancer Institute, Levine Children’s Hospital and the LIVESTRONG Foundation, 24 Foundation will also support: BASE Camp Children’s Cancer Foundation, Carolina Breast Friends, Casting for Recovery, ChemoCars, Claire’s Army, Go JenGo Foundation and Hospitality House of Charlotte.

The 17th Annual 24 Hours of Booty presented by Levine Cancer Institute will take place July 27 and 28 in the Myers Park neighborhood. Visit www.24foundation.org/register to register.

Preschoolers release 9,000 ladybugs on Earth Day

CHARLOTTE – Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool on Beverly Crest Boulevard celebrated Earth Day on April 20 by releasing 9,000 ladybugs throughout the schoolyard,

Students were dressed for the occasion in the likeness of ladybugs, wearing red and black colors and antennae.

Leading up to Earth Day, students learned ladybugs serve as a natural pesticide by feeding on insects that could otherwise harm the health of gardens, trees and shrubs.

Smith’s book focuses on dancing duck

CHARLOTTE – Candace Smith, of Charlotte, has released her first children’s book, “Bathtime Dance,” published by Warren Publishing.

Dance along with little duck as he learns the bathtime dance after a long day. Sock and shoes, shirt and pants…everybody’s doing the bathtime dance in this colorful book illustrated by Lucy Barnard.

Smith was born and raised in Columbia, S.C. For as long as Smith can remember, she has always had a passion for writing.

“Bathtime Dance” is available for purchase in paperback at www.warrenpublishing.net and www.Amazon.com.

Animal rescue finds forever homes for cats

CHARLOTTE – Saving Southern Kitties, a volunteer foster-based animal rescue serving the Charlotte area, is competing in the Michelson Found Animals 2018 Saving Pets Challenge.

The challenge encourages participating organizations to raise money for their causes. In turn, groups that raise the most money during the challenge will be rewarded with grants of up to $25,000.

Saving Southern Kitties is raising money to save the lives of cats and kittens from high kill facilities in the Charlotte area.

The challenge is running on CrowdRise through May 31.

