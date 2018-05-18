News briefs for May 18

Tommy Tomlinson joins WFAE’s newsroom

CHARLOTTE – Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist and “SouthBound” podcast host Tommy Tomlinson will join WFAE’s award-winning newsroom full-time May 21.

Tomlinson will provide weekly commentaries and provide analysis of news events in the region.

“Tommy brings both a deep understanding of the Charlotte region and an approach to storytelling that will be a real asset to WFAE,” said Ju-Don Marshall, WFAE’s chief content officer. “Not only is he a good reporter, but his ability to connect with people will provide critical insights to issues facing our region.”

Tomlinson began is his journey into public media and WFAE last fall as the host of “SouthBound,” a podcast that features interviews with notable Southerners. He’ll continue to host “SouthBound.”

Korean faith leader speaking at commencement

CHARLOTTE – The Rev. Samwhan Kim, founder of MyungSung Church, the world’s largest Presbyterian church, will give the commencement address for Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary’s Charlotte campus.

Kim will speak at 10 a.m. May 19 at Forest Hill Church, 7224 Park Road.

Under his leadership, the church grew to more than 100,000 adherents and helped launch dozens of other churches and humanitarian projects, including a medical center and college in Ethiopia.

Charlotte Rescue Mission recognizes Samuelson

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Rescue Mission unveiled a plaque to honor the memory of Ruth Samuelson on May 14 inside its Dove’s Nest program.

Samuelson served as co-chair of the Dove’s Nest capital campaign in 2008, expanding it from a 12-bed house to a 120-bed center. She worked to raise the needed funds during the recession. In 2012, she cut the ribbon to dedicate the new facility.

Ruth represented the 104th district in the N.C. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2015. She was a county commissioner from 2000 to 2004.

Boutique fitness center continues to grow

CHARLOTTE – Boutique fitness center Burn Boot Camp has opened its new Steele Creek location.

Bridgett and Ally Earnhardt own the location at 2101 Cambridge Beltway. It marks the 10th Burn Boot Camp in the region.

Workouts are designed to maximize results in 45 minutes, employing a mix of challenging exercises. Providing personalized training in a group setting, no day or workout is ever the same.

Huntersville-based Burn Boot Camp was launched by co-founders Devan and Morgan Kline in 2014 and has since expanded via franchising to more than 100 open locations and more than 300 awarded locations across the country.

Visit www.burnbootcamp.com/locations/steele-creek-nc for details.

Three students win National Merit scholarships

CHARLOTTE – Three students with ties to the south Charlotte area won $2,500 National Merit scholarships.

Winners included Matthew Griffin, of Myers Park High; Liam Roeth, of Harper Middle College High School; and Aman Singh, of N.C. School of Science and Math.

They were chosen from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Jay M Robinson Middle School has forensics champs

CHARLOTTE – Jay M Robinson Middle School hosted the 2018 Middle School Forensics State Final on May 5.

Students participated in six separate events: Public Forum, Extemporaneous Speaking, Duo Interpretation, Dramatic Interpretation, Humorous Interpretation, and Original Oratory.

Jay M Robinson was named a state champion, while some students won titles, too. Amy Zhang and Aditi Koratpilliker were state champions in duo interpretation. Aditi Sengupta and Anya Liu won in public forum debate.

Support program helps overcome food addiction

CHARLOTTE – Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous is holding a free information session for anyone who thinks they have an food and weight problem.

The free 12 step recovery program is for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating, bulimia or obsession with weight or body size or other food-related issues.

The event takes place 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. June 9 at the Anuvia Prevention & Recovery Center (2nd Floor – Room H), 100 Billingsley Road.

Contact John C. at 704-412-6413 or visit www.foodaddicts.org for details.

Support group available for Alzheimer’s diagnosis

CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will launch the fourth year of its Minds in Motion Early-Stage program in July.

The free six-month support group is geared for those living in the “early-stage” of Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, and their care partners. Care partners and individuals diagnosed meet simultaneously in separate groups led by Alzheimer’s Association representatives.

Meetings will be held monthly July to December in south Charlotte. The location will be shared with those passing a screening.

The program includes quarterly education programs and referrals to social activities.

Registration closes June 29.

Visit www.alz.org/northcarolina, call 800-272-3900 or email infonc@alz.org for details.

Influencers take stage with motivation speakers

CHARLOTTE – The Unearth Your Greatness Tour, featuring motivational speaker Les Brown and performance expert Dan Lier, starts at 6 p.m. June 7 at the Knight Theater at Levine Center for the Arts.

Joining them is Brand and Marketing Powerhouse Karen Civil and Lifestyle Specialist Kenny Burns.

Attendees will discover how to fully impact their circle of influence at work, home and in life.

Buy tickets at www.lesbrown.live.

Assistance League of Charlotte installs news board

CHARLOTTE – The Assistance League of Charlotte announced its 2018-19 board of directors May 16 at Cedarwood Country Club.

Officers include Lynn Pazder, president; Laura Gallagher, president-elect; Mary Lou Grgurich, treasurer; Cheryl DeMaio, vice president of philanthropic programs; Kelly Fifield, vice president membership and volunteer services; Susan Roberts, vice president of education; Jean Midkiff, vice president resource development; Toni Boelsen, vice president of marketing communications; Reneé D’Amico, vice president of strategic planning; and Susan Brooks, secretary.

The nonprofit improves the lives of children and their families in Mecklenburg County through community-based philanthropic programs.

Call 704-525-5228 for details.

Manhattan Short Film Festival debuts in October

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte will be part of the Manhattan Short Film Festival in the fall.

Northwest School of the Arts Foundation hosts the event Oct. 5 to 7 at the new $9 million theater at the Northwest School of the Arts, 1415 Beatties Ford Road.

The festival opening gala at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 will include a silent auction and live entertainment by Northwest students, followed by the showing of the festival’s 10 films from nine countries.

Tickets cost $10. Buy them at http://in spirenorthwest.org. Net proceeds will benefit Northwest School of the Arts Foundation.