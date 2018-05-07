New retailers coming to Atherton

CHARLOTTE – EDENS announces five retailers coming to Atherton, becoming a part of the 60,500 square feet of retail being developed.

Atherton will be anchored by a 15,000-square-foot store for West Elm, a leader in home furnishings and design.

New retailers include:

• CAVA, a DC-based, fast casual Mediterranean restaurant.

• Indaco, Executive Chef Michael Holler’s rustic Italian concept.

• The Eagle Food & Beer Hall, a Cincinnati-based eatery featuring Southern favorites.

• Las Olas, a Charleston-based swimwear company.

• PAINT Nail Bar, a luxury, eco-friendly nail salon.

“EDENS has been deeply invested in this tight-knit community for more than 10 years. Bringing great retail and dining options is something we’ve been focused on for a long time,” says Lyle Darnall, managing director of EDENS. “EDENS’ revitalization of Atherton has brought a resurgence to the South End by bringing a blend of retailers that resonate with the community – fulfilling a need to connect with this city’s history and each other.”

EDENS has owned Atherton Mill since 2006. It also owns and operates Park Road Shopping Center and Kenilworth Commons.

The new retail is set to open summer 2019.