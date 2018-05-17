NASCAR champ giving $1.2M to Novant Health

CHARLOTTE – NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. and his partner, Sherry Pollex, announced a $1.2 million gift to Novant Health from the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.

The gift will help establish the Novant Health Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Children’s Emergency Department in Huntersville and the SherryStrong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic in Charlotte.

“This remarkably generous gift from the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation will help Novant Health strengthen our community by ensuring cancer patients achieve optimal health and healing and children have access to life-saving emergency services,” said Dr. Andrew Mueller, senior vice president of Novant Health.

The Novant Health SherryStrong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic will be housed in the new John M. and Claudia W. Belk Heart and Vascular Institute and Edward I. and Agnes B. Weisiger Cancer Institute, under construction at Fourth Street and Queens Road. It is scheduled to open in 2020.

The clinic will enhance the current Novant Health Integrative Medicine program, which takes a holistic approach to managing cancer treatment, recovery and survivorship by combining lifestyle practices with medicine.

Pollex was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014 and launched SherryStrong.org to empower women to recognize symptoms of ovarian cancer and learn how integrative and holistic practices complement medicine.

“Sherry and I are incredibly proud to partner with Novant Health to make a meaningful impact on patients while supporting causes that have touched our hearts and our lives,” Truex said. “We hope that our contributions will provide healthy and positive outcomes for adults living with cancer and children who need specialized emergency medical care.”