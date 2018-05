CONCORD – Laiken Baumgartner was crowned 2018 Miss Hooters International on May 26 at zMAX Dragway.

The Georgia native earned a $30,000 cash prize and becomes the newest face of the brand.

Trazia Morgan, representing Hooters of Concord, was fourth runner-up.

NASCAR drivers Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney, as well as Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison, were among judges at the 22nd Annual Hooters International Pageant.