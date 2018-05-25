Medic provides top-notch emergency response

by Yustin Riopko

CHARLOTTE – Panic. Your heart is racing. A loved one is in medical danger, and you don’t know how to save them. Now you have to do something most people hope they never have to. You rush to the phone and dial 911. Help is on the way, and then…

Well, many people don’t actually know what happens next.

The good news is that in Mecklenburg County, chances are better than in most other places that things will go well.

Medic is the Emergency Medical Services provider that operates independently under Mecklenburg County. Medic’s dispatchers work with Charlotte and local fire departments’ first responder units to get medical assistance and transport to the people of Mecklenburg fast.

Medic Executive Director Joe Penner is proud of his company’s service.

“Our performance this year was among the top 3 percent of EMS organizations in America for cardiac arrest survival,” Penner told the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners on May 15. “The data say if we don’t succeed in the pre-hospital setting, it’s less than 1 percent who are going to get out of the hospital alive, so I think that’s pretty good.”

In part, Penner attributes his company’s efficacy rates to its new $48 million state-of-the-art headquarters at the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Morris Field Drive. Medic moved in March, and now uses more than 170,000 square feet of space – double what it had at the old Statesville Road location.

“Our vehicles – we see them everywhere,” Commissioner Trevor Fuller said at the May 15 board meeting. “We’re not just sitting at a doughnut shop waiting for a call. We’re doing a lot more than that.”

Despite Medic’s successes, Penner said there’s more work to do.

One way Medic is trying to provide more meaningful healthcare is its Frequent User Project. Medic staff has been using data they collect on the job to identify repeat patients. The goal is not only to be more prepared to help those clients in urgent situations, but also to notice trends and reach out to them, to offer more proactive help, rather than allowing them to amount to emergencies.

Another data analysis strategy aims to reduce time wasted traveling to calls highly likely to be canceled when or before staff arrives.

As Medic adjusts to its new headquarters, the company plans to continue gradually improving and replacing its emergency vehicle fleet.