Hickory Tavern offers veteran discount on Memorial Day

CHARLOTTE – Hickory Tavern will honor America’s fallen military members this Memorial Day by offering all veterans and troops a 20 percent discount off its entire food menu, all day May 28.

Military guests need to provide proof of military service. Alcohol is not included in the offer.

“We take our responsibility of being the community’s restaurant destination very seriously and we welcome our neighbors, families and friends on this day of remembrance as we honor those who provided the very opportunity to share a meal together possible,” President Paul Baldasaro said.

Locations include Charlotte (12210 Copper Way and 11504 Providence Road), Indian Trail (6455 Old Monroe Road) and Wesley Chapel (6400 Weddington-Monroe Road).