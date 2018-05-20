Governor makes judicial appointments

RALEIGH – Gov. Roy Cooper appointed two district court judges in District 26, which serves Mecklenburg County.

Cooper appointed Faith Fickling to replace Donnie Hoover. Fickling has served as an attorney at Legal Aid of North Carolina for nearly 12 years and previously served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Madagascar.

Cooper appointed Roy Wiggins to replace Karen Eady-Williams. Wiggins has served as an attorney in private practice for more than 20 years. He previously served as an assistant district attorney in the district.

Cooper appointed Eady-Williams and Hoover to the Superior Court recently.