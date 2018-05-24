Foundation for the Carolinas tackles affordable housing

CHARLOTTE – Foundation for the Carolinas will make a $5 million program-related investment to address Charlotte’s affordable housing crisis.

The investment will kickstart a new Housing Opportunity Fund, a privately financed mechanism to help build more affordable housing. It will work in tandem with the City of Charlotte’s Housing Trust Fund, which is publicly financed.

“The Leading On Opportunity Report specifically calls for the creation of a housing opportunity investment fund,” said Todd Mansfield, chair of the governing board. “The report also encouraged us to approach problems differently. By making a program-related investment instead of a traditional grant, we – and others in the philanthropic community – can participate at a more significant financial level.”

The foundation is developing additional paths to address affordable housing, including a mechanism for its fundholders to recommend allocating a portion of their gift funds to the Housing Opportunity Fund. It is also exploring the use of its subsidiary, Community Real Property Holdings, to create a land bank for affordable housing in the region.