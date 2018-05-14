You are here: Home / News / Dunkin’ Donuts sells Braylon Beam-themed item

Dunkin’ Donuts sells Braylon Beam-themed item

by Leave a Comment

Braylon Beam, 9, has appeared on the “Ellen” show. Photo courtesy of Dunkin’ Donuts

CHARLOTTE – Dunkin’ Donuts will donate 50 cents to the Bring It 4 Braylon Foundation for each limited-edition, Braylon-inspired donut sold through May 19.

The ring donut, which has white icing with blue-icing drizzle, is only being sold in Charlotte-metro restaurants.

Braylon Beam, a 9-year-old survivor of a brain tumor, became well-known due to his spirited dances post-treatment.

A portion of sales from this donut will help children fighting cancer. Photo courtesy of Dunkin’ Donuts

The Charlotte Dunkin’ Donuts started the fundraising campaign in May 2017 in honor of Braylon, garnering almost $10,000 for the foundation.

“Partnering with the local Dunkin’ Donuts again means that even more families who have a child battling cancer can enjoy some quality time together and financial relief during a very trying time,” said Jesse Beam, Braylon’s father. “That’s because our foundation provides gas cards, groceries, trips and other gifts to the families. With Braylon’s fun-loving personality, it only makes sense to do a fundraiser around something like donuts!”

Did you like this? Share it:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *