Dunkin’ Donuts sells Braylon Beam-themed item

CHARLOTTE – Dunkin’ Donuts will donate 50 cents to the Bring It 4 Braylon Foundation for each limited-edition, Braylon-inspired donut sold through May 19.

The ring donut, which has white icing with blue-icing drizzle, is only being sold in Charlotte-metro restaurants.

Braylon Beam, a 9-year-old survivor of a brain tumor, became well-known due to his spirited dances post-treatment.

The Charlotte Dunkin’ Donuts started the fundraising campaign in May 2017 in honor of Braylon, garnering almost $10,000 for the foundation.

“Partnering with the local Dunkin’ Donuts again means that even more families who have a child battling cancer can enjoy some quality time together and financial relief during a very trying time,” said Jesse Beam, Braylon’s father. “That’s because our foundation provides gas cards, groceries, trips and other gifts to the families. With Braylon’s fun-loving personality, it only makes sense to do a fundraiser around something like donuts!”