Duckworth’s adds plant burger to menu

CHARLOTTE – Duckworth’s Kitchen & Taphouse has added The Impossible Burger to its permanent menu.

The plant-based burger from Impossible Foods was a well-received test feature offered in April. Duckworth’s Kitchen sold hundreds of the item.

“When developing the new craft burger line for Duckworth’s Kitchen, we knew we wanted to test out a vegetarian patty option for our guests to see how it would be received,” owner Rob Duckworth said. “We found the Impossible Burger, and we were immediately impressed how the patty looked, cooked and tasted just like real ground beef but was made entirely from plants.”

The restaurant has introduced a fried cauliflower appetizer as its test item for May. The fresh cauliflower is flash-fried then tossed in either Sweet Thai Chili or Sweet n’ Bold Gold sauce.

Visit www.parkroad.duckworths.com for details.