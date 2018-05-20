David Weekley Homes gives back

CHARLOTTE – Nearly $1,700 and more than 100 toys were donated to Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte as part of David Weekley Homes World’s Largest Showcase of Homes.

More than 8,700 visitors stopped by model or showcase homes across the country April 1 to 30 to see current innovations in design and décor trends. A $5 donation was given to a nonprofit for each visitor who registered with a sales consultant during the campaign. This amounted to more than $43,000 for 19 local charities.

“I am thrilled to be helping others and making a difference for Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte,” said Heather Cagle, a lead design consultant and CARE committee member for David Weekley Homes. “I am so blessed to be part of a team and a company that allows us the time and resources to do community outreach.”

Emily Ransone, annual support manager for Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte, said donations will help cover the cost of a night for families sick or injured children in medical facilities.

“While this does include the basics – comfortable bed, warm shower, nourishing meals – it’s so much more than that,” Ransone said. “We offer kind words, warm smiles and comforting hugs. We provide listening ears and a safe space to unwind. We build a sense of family and truly create a home away from home for families during their time of need.”