Cutie Patootie Kids Spa turns girls into princesses

MATTHEWS – Cutie Patootie Kids Spa will make that special little girl in anyone’s life feel like a real-life princess for a day.

Spa owners Chris and Andrea Fonseca purchased the business, then called Cutie Patootie Kids Entertainment Spa, three years ago from an old boss of Chris’ who figured it would be perfect for the Fonsecas, especially with Andrea’s prowess in cosmetology.

He was right.

The Fonsecas have made a few renovations and turned Cutie Patootie into the ultimate day spa for little princesses everywhere.

At first, Chris said, the business wasn’t as busy as it’s since become. Now, most every weekend is booked from early Saturday morning through Sunday night.

“We took the place how it was, but with time, I changed the name, renovated it and changed a lot of things about it,” Chris Fonseca said. “At first we were kind of having just enough parties and making just enough to pay the bills, but since I renovated it and changed the party packages, it’s been really good. We get our employees to come in and we dress them in wigs and tutus. That brings in the business because this is far different than what everyone else is offering. I don’t think there’s another place like what we have anywhere else in Charlotte, and that is what makes what we do such a good experience for the girls.”

The spa pampers guests, who typically range in age from 3-year-olds through early teenagers, with manicures, pedicures, facials, balloons, dress-up wear, hair styling and feathering, glitter tattoos, makeup, a movie room and karaoke with a disco ball – exactly everything that would transform a little girl into a princess.

Parties start at as little as $120 for up to six girls to rent out the spa for an hour. From there, packages run the gauntlet of price ranges up to the most expensive parties, which can be booked for $450. Some packages allow for add-ons and the Fonsecas say they’ve had up to 20 guests with a single party.

“It’s very customizable for whatever the parents want,” Chris said. “Now we have about four or five parties from Wednesday through Friday, but Saturday and Sunday this place is packed with cute little girls having fun and getting pampered.”

Chris said Andrea is the muscles behind the operation, but he and his four employees go out of their way to make sure princesses and their parents are more than happy with their experience.

“Andrea is the mastermind behind all of this,” Chris said. “She’s a licensed cosmetologist who does hair and nails and works at a salon aside from her job here. She makes all of the little girls feel so good because she can do it all.”

And that’s also the goal of Cutie Patootie.

Aside from the appointment-only parties, the kids spa is now venturing into summer camps.

“Last year we tried to do some camps, but I don’t think we had enough word of mouth or advertising,” Chris said. “This year, we’re getting a lot of calls for the camps and we have a lot of things planned that’s going to make it a really fun time for everyone. Plus, with all that we offer, we can be very customizable just depending on whatever the parents like.”

The spa’s camps are running a special through May 18 with three days running $140, five days for $230 and a month costing $625.

And there is a lot planned to give parents the biggest bang for their buck.

“We’re going to have this place locked down and it will be very safety conscious,” Chris said. “We’re going to do a lot of fun stuff with the girls from arts, crafts, movies, dance lessons, modeling, yoga, self care, science projects, table games and a lot more. We’re going to set it up where parents can choose their packages from one day, three days, five days or a month. Really it’s whatever the parents want. We will work with them and make sure their girl is having a great time here with us.”