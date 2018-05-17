Construction has started at Reafield shopping, office center

CHARLOTTE – Reafield, a new retail and office center targeting residents of south Charlotte, Marvin and Waxhaw, has gone vertical at Rea and Tom Short roads.

The center will consist of four buildings totaling 34,100 square feet. Construction is expected to be complete by year end, with tenants opening in early 2019.

Signed tenants include Novant Health, RockBox Fitness, Ultra Nail Bar, Reafield Dental and Andy’s Frozen Custard.

RockBox is a group fitness studio that incorporates boxing, kickboxing and functional strength training into a full-body workout with the support of professional trainers. This will be its fourth area location.

Ultra Nail Bar Ultra Nail Bar prides itself on its attention and care to health and safety. It has locations in Ballantyne and Midtown.

Reafield Dental, Family Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry, owned by Dr. Olya Banchik and Dr. Leon Banchik, cares for all patients like family. The husband and wife team have moved their practice here from Las Vegas.

Andy’s Frozen Custard specializes in serving fresh ingredients at its locations. The Missouri-based chain’s Reafield spot will feature a drive-thru service.

Visit www.mpvre.com for details.