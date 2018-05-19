Cellular Sales opens new store

CHARLOTTE – Cellular Sales, the largest independent Verizon Wireless retailer by volume, increased its presence in Charlotte with a new store opening last month at 6311 Providence Farm Lane.

This marked the third store opening in Charlotte and the 62nd store in North Carolina. It is a full-service store for Verizon Wireless products and services. Customers can pay their bill or receive a personalized rate plan analysis there.

“Our store on Providence Road allows us to serve more customers in this area,” Regional Director Scott Love said.

Cellular Sales has grown from a store in Knoxville, Tenn., to 690 stores across 39 states.

“Putting the customer first has served us well,” Regional Sales Director Don White said. “We look forward to sharing our reputation for exceptional customer service with the Charlotte community.”

Those interested in applying for jobs at the store may contact Sales Recruiter Adam Ivers by calling 828-691-1064 or emailing adam.ivers@cellularsales.com.