CATS to offer free rides to bicyclists May 6-12

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System invites bicyclists to Rack and Ride for free transit rides May 6 to 12, on any CATS service, including the LYNX Blue Line.

Riders can take advantage of Rack and Ride week in three steps:

1. Customers can ride their bikes to any CATS bus stop, light rail station or park and ride location.

2. Customers should notify the bus driver that they intend to rack their bike. On the LYNX Blue Line, customers should find an empty hanging bike rack and ensure their bike is not blocking any doors.

3. After loading their bike onto the rack (either on the front of the bus or inside the train), riders will get a free trip to their destination.

All of CATS’ owned park and ride locations are equipped with bike lockers or racks.

Visit www.ridetransit.org for details.