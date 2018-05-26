CATS considers service change for routes

CHARLOTTE – CATS will host meetings to discuss proposed changes to routes starting in October as part of the Envision My Ride bus system redesign.

Changes are proposed for routes 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 20, 21, 25, 30, 34, 45x, 56, 60, 61x, 62x and 235.

South Charlotte routes include 20 (Sharon Road), 30 (Woodlawn/Scaleybark/Crosstown), 45x (Carmel Road Express), 60 (Tyvola Road), 61x (Arboretum Express) and 62x (Rea Road Express).

Proposed changes are a result of feedback collected through public outreach.

Feedback meetings affecting south Charlotte routes include:

• June 5, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Library, 310 N. Tryon St. Routes: 20, 30 and 60.

• June 7, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Tyvola Senior Center, 2225 Tyvola Road. Routes 20, 30 and 60.

• June 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Library, 310 North Tryon St. Express Routes 45X, 61X and 62X.

• June 12, 5 to 6:30 p.m., West Boulevard Library, 2157 West Blvd. Route 30.

Citizens who can’t attend the drop-in meetings can tune into CATS Facebook page for a live presentation 30 minutes after the start of each meeting.

Call 704-336-7433 or visit www.ridetransit.org for details.