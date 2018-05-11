Calendar for May 11

May 11 to 12

Mother’s Tea

The Ballantyne offers a special menu of tea sandwiches and sweets with a complimentary glass of Champagne during a Mother’s Day Tea. It costs $45 for adults, $25 for children ages 5 to 12 and $10 for children ages 4 and younger (excluding tax and tip). Reservations are required by calling 704-248-4100.

1 to 4 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

May 12 & 23

Art of Tea

While enjoying afternoon tea, enrich your experience by watching a local artist paint at The Ballantyne. Return to the hotel for the afternoon tea on the second date of the month to view the artist finish the work.

1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

May 13

Mother’s Brunch

Gallery Restaurant serves a Mother’s Day Brunch with an elevated contemporary Southern take on brunch with exceptional cuisine. Executive Chef Garrett Merck creates salads, sides and entrée selections, complemented by mimosas and Bloody Marys. The brunch costs $95 per person, $40 for ages 5 to 12, and complimentary for ages 4 and younger (plus tax and 24 percent service charge). Reservations are required by calling 704-248-4100.

Noon to 4 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

May 16

Music Series

Dead Man’s Banjo performs at the next Ballantyne Rocks Music Series at Ballantyne Village. The series continues through May 30. Visit www.BallantyneVillage.com.

6 to 9 p.m.; 14825 Ballantyne Village Way

May 17

Retirement Seminar

Tommy Alvis III, a CPA of Barnett Financial & Tax, provides ideas and strategies that could help reduce risk in retirement, while potentially lowering your taxes and increasing income. The event, Maximizing Retirement in Today’s Economy, takes place at South County Regional Library. Registration is required. Call 980-949-6011 or email myteam@bfandt.com.

6 to 7 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road

May 18

Girls Night

The Charlotte Fine Art Gallery hosts a Girls Night Out event focused on acrylic on canvas. The event is for ages 21 and older. Admission costs $40, which includes supplies. Advance registration is required. Visit www.CharlotteFineArt.com or call 704-541-0741 for details.

7 to 8:30 p.m.; 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road

May 19

Royal Wedding

Celebrate the union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in style May 19 at The Ballantyne. Envision the spectacular Windsor Castle and enjoy a festive brunch at Gallery Restaurant with food inspired by the couple’s favorites, including The Markle Omelet and Fish Tacos (and Chips).

7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy.

Teen Jobs

Elizabeth States provides teenagers detailed information about searching, applying and interviewing for jobs. The event, Job Seeking: Workshop for Teens, takes place at the Matthews Library. Visit www.cm library.org or call 704-416-5000.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 230 Matthews Station St., Matthews

Books/Films

The Book to Film Club at the South County Regional Library discusses Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird.” The club reads a book then meets to watch a film adaptation and discuss the differences. Registration is required. Call 704-416-6600, option #4 or visit www.cmlibrary.org/calendar to register.

1 p.m.; 5801 Rea Road