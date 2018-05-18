Business briefs for May 18

Novant Health earns Outstanding Recovery Ally Award

WINSTON-SALEM – The Addiction Professionals of North Carolina recognized Novant Health with the Outstanding Recovery Ally Award at its spring conference in Asheville.

The honor recognizes Novant Health’s efforts to reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorders and its support of people in recovery as well as their families.

APNC cited Novant Health’s opioid-specific online continuing medical education available to Novant Health staff.

In 2017, Novant Health diagnosed more than 11,500 patients with opioid use disorder. Among those patients, 18 percent are receiving medication-assisted therapy to support their recovery.

Novant Health formed an opioid stewardship task force and formed drug takeback programs.

Test drives benefit Pinewood Elementary

PINEVILLE – Classic Chrysler Dodge partnered with Pinewood Elementary on April 12 to raise $870 during the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraising initiative.

Through the fundraiser, the Chrysler brand makes a $10 contribution, up to $2,000, toward the school on behalf of every test drive participant.

“The Classic Chrysler Dodge enjoyed raising funds for a great cause with families and the local community,” said Carlos Jimenez, southeast business center regional director.

Upscale townhomes feature roof terraces

CHARLOTTE – Hopper Communities is launching sales this week for Myers Park Terraces, a new townhome community where Myers Park, Dilworth and Sedgefield converge.

Located at Park and Reece roads, Myers Park Terraces will consist of six three-story townhomes with rooftop terraces and two-car garages. The three-bedroom units will start in the mid-$600,000s and range in size from 2,070 to 2,127 square feet. Two floor plans are available.

“We specifically chose an area that provides dining, shopping and entertainment literally right next door,” said Bart Hopper, founder of Hopper Communities.

Visit www.myersparterraces.com for details.

Realtors get training

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Realtors announced individuals that have graduated from its Winner’s Edge training.

Graduates include Ashulee Singh and Cindy Wise, Charlotte-Ballantyne; Dawn Franchina, Charlotte-Center City; and Daina Brundrett, Maher Dougan, Lisa Sciortino and Yvonne Ward, Charlotte-Providence@485.

The curriculum includes the latest in national real estate trends integrated with information about the local real estate market.

Mecklenburg boasts favorite cost of living

NEW YORK – Mecklenburg County placed fifth in SmartAsset’s annual study of North Carolina places with the most favorable cost of living.

The financial website compared cost of living with median income to arrive at a purchasing power index to create the ranking.

Mecklenburg touted a cost of living of $39,908, median income of $59,268 and purchasing power index of 70.04.

Union County topped the list, followed by Wake, Orange, Cabarrus.

Rí Rá Irish Pub hosts 1990s-themed party

CHARLOTTE – Rí Rá Irish Pub & Restaurant will celebrate its 21st anniversary May 25, with a 1990s-themed celebration.

Charlotteans have consumed 500,000 pints of Guinness and been served more than 200,000 plates of Fish & Chips over 21 years. Guests can get Guinness, Jameson, Shepherd’s Pie, and other favorites at 1997 prices.

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with 1990s trivia and music from Heroes at Last and DJ Ragoza.

It’s located at 208 N. Tryon St.

Visit www.rira.com/charlotte/ for details.

Whole Foods Market opening uptown in June

CHARLOTTE – Whole Foods Market will open a 36,000-square-foot store at 9 a.m. June 13 at 400 E. Stonewall St.

Mark Frost, the store team leader, described the store as a “new gathering place for the community.” It will have an venue serving coffee and beer on tap, as well as a lunch and dinner menu.

The store will hire 150 team members. Visit www.wholefoodsmarket.com/careers to apply.

NASCAR champ giving $1.2M to Novant Health

CHARLOTTE – NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. and his partner, Sherry Pollex, announced a $1.2 million gift to Novant Health from the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation.

The gift will help establish the Novant Health Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Children’s Emergency Department in Huntersville and the SherryStrong Integrative Medicine Oncology Clinic in Charlotte.

The oncology Clinic will be housed in the John M. and Claudia W. Belk Heart and Vascular Institute and Edward I. and Agnes B. Weisiger Cancer Institute, under construction at Fourth Street and Queens Road. It is scheduled to open in 2020.

Allen Tate Insurance tops agency ranking

CHARLOTTE – Allen Tate Insurance was named the top Auto-Owners Insurance agency in North Carolina for 2017.

The company is ranked No. 1 of 306 insurance agencies representing Auto-Owners in North Carolina, based on volume of increased business with Auto-Owners during the past year.

Novant records get kudos

WINSTON-SALEM – Four Novant Health medical centers were recognzied for using electronic medical record technology to its fullest potential.

Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital was among those receiving the HIMSS Analytics Stage 7 EMRAM Award.

Olive Garden restaurant unveils new look

ORLANDO, Fla. – Olive Garden has completed the remodel of its Pineville location featuring a stylish new look that creates a warm, vibrant atmosphere.

Built in 1992, the location now features updated artwork, fabrics, materials, lighting, seating and flooring, as well as the new Olive Garden logo.

“We’ve maintained what people love about us while reflecting a more contemporary design,” said Scott Townshend, operations director for Olive Garden. “Whether guests are enjoying a classic favorite or trying one of our newest menu items, we’ve already received an outstanding response.”

The restaurant donated furnishings to the Charlotte Habitat for Humanity Restore.

The remodeled restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 9421 Pineville Matthews Road.

Visit www.OliveGarden.com for details.