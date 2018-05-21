Blood drives planned next month in region

CHARLOTTE – The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas has announced blood drives in south Charlotte.



• June 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hendrick Honda, 8901 South Blvd.

• June 16, noon to 3 p.m., BLACKLION, 10635 Park Road.

• June 16, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Stonecrest Shopping Center, 7825 Rea Road. Free ticket voucher for donors.

• June 17, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Living Saviour Lutheran Church, 6817 Carmel Road.

• June 19, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CBRE SouthPark Towers, suite 235.

• June 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ballantyne Corporate Park, 15940 Brixham Hill Ave.

• June 30, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Stonecrest Shopping Center, 7825 Rea Road. Free ticket voucher for donors.

Call 888-59-BLOOD or visit www.cbcc.us to make an appointment at any location.