BBB warns of credit card ‘shimming’

CHARLOTTE – Scammers have found a new way to steal financial card information, known as shimming.

Scammers insert a paper-thin, card-sized device with an embedded microchip and flash storage into the card slot. The shim copies and saves payment information.

Scammers return with a special card that collects the stolen information, such as PINs and card numbers, so they can make purchases with the account information.

BBB advises to be wary if a card gets stuck in a chip reader or if the reader seems to have a tighter than normal grip. Customers may want to cancel the transaction and notify the business.

“It’s so important to check your online statements regularly to make sure there are no suspicious charges,” says Tom Bartholomy, president of Better Business Bureau Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina.

Contactless payment methods, like “tap-and-go,” are not vulnerable to shimming.