Bath & Body Works coming to outlet mall

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Premium Outlets will welcome Bath & Body Works this fall.

Bath & Body Works will offer shoppers personal care products, including lotions, soaps and candles in the 3,639-square-foot store. The new store will be located near Vera Bradley.

“Bath & Body Works is the perfect addition to the line-up of desirable brands at our center,” said Sharon Campbell, general manager for Charlotte Premium Outlets. “With the store opening this fall, shoppers will be able to stock up on the latest seasonal scents and even get a head start on holiday shopping, all while enjoying savings up to 65 percent off every day!”