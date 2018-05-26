Barton assumes presidency at Northwood Office

CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office named John Barton as president.

With 23 years in commercial real estate as a principal, intermediary, lender and lawyer, Barton will focus on further enhancing Northwood’s office leasing and operations, integrating more mixed uses into its Ballantyne investment in Charlotte, and growing the company’s management platform in other markets.

Most recently, Barton served as managing director and co-head of HFF’s Office Investment Advisory Group in Atlanta, where he handled sales of office buildings in the Southeast.