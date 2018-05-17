Assistance League of Charlotte installs news board

CHARLOTTE – The Assistance League of Charlotte announced its 2018-19 board of directors May 16 at Cedarwood Country Club.

Lynn Pazder will serve as president. Pazder has been an active member of Assistance League of Charlotte since 2006, having served as employee policy chairman, Thrift Shop treasurer, Operation Check Hunger chairman, operations chairman and president elect.

Other officers include Laura Gallagher, president-elect; Mary Lou Grgurich, treasurer; Cheryl DeMaio, vice president of philanthropic programs; Kelly Fifield, vice president membership and volunteer services; Susan Roberts, vice president of education; Jean Midkiff, vice president resource development; Toni Boelsen, vice president of marketing communications; Reneé D’Amico, vice president of strategic planning; and Susan Brooks, secretary.

The nonprofit improves the lives of children and their families in Mecklenburg County through community-based philanthropic programs.

Call 704-525-5228 or visit www.assistanceleague.org/charlotte for details.