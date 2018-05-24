Anonymous donor helps Humane Society

CHARLOTTE – An anonymous donor has offered to match donations to the Humane Society of Charlotte’s annual fund through June 30 up to $100,000, according to CEO Shelly Moore.

“This spring has brought a flood of unplanned litters of puppies and kittens-newborns who need our help right now,” Moore wrote to supporters. “Each and every one of these little puppies and kittens needs vaccinations, spay/neuter surgeries, healthy food and, most of all, loving care.”

Visit www.humanecharlotte.org for details.

