5K run takes bad prom theme

CHARLOTTE – Carolinas CARE Partnership will host the Carolinas CARE Bad Prom 5K Run.

Carolinas CARE Partnership is a nonprofit that provides housing, medical case management, access to care and supportive services for people living with HIV.

The event takes place 8 to 10 a.m. June 2 at McAlpine Creek Park, 8711 Monroe Road. Runners will receive free T-shirts and a medal. There will be water station and bad prom backdrops at every mile for selfies.

Early registration costs $25 by May 15 and $30 after.

Register at www.carolinascare.org.