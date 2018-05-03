3 takeaways from Jacobs’ ‘Uniquely Qualified’

You may have heard Jacinda Jacobs giving juicy celebrity gossip on the radio or seen her giving the weather and traffic on television. But reading her personal story, “Uniquely Qualified: Walk Into Your Destiny,” gives us a surprising glimpse into this rising star of the Charlotte region.

Jacobs is hosting Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly’s Women @ Work luncheon, so I thought I’d download her book on Amazon Kindle.

Even on top, she felt empty.

Behind the cheerful voice and smile was someone who felt empty.

You’ll read how she overcame nerves and conquered roles as a radio and TV personality, as well as a reporter. Despite advances in her career, Jacobs felt like she had yet to reach her calling.

This is an ideal book for someone thinking about making career or life changes. She also candidly talks about risky behavior during her teenage years, though it’s not vulgar.

There’s some self-help to be had.

Jacobs shares some techniques to help get you in a successful mindset.

For example, if someone asks how you’re doing and say broke, fat or lonely, then you’re speaking negativity into existence. Take her advice on perfecting your “I am” statement.

Readers will also learn how to create their own personal mission statement and overcome daily challenges by giving them a name.

The book is a journey of faith.

Jacobs fills the book with Bible verses and practical ways to connect with God.

You’ll learn how Jacobs applies the Bible’s teachings when it comes to things as mundane as getting an angry email to the heavy stuff like finding your life’s purpose.

If you have resisted attempts from your loved ones to lead a life of faith, Jacobs could help you make that transition. She writes about her initial reluctance and the challenges of keeping the devil at bay.

Find her book at www.msjacinda.com.