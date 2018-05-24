24 Foundation selects 2018 grant beneficiaries

CHARLOTTE – 24 Foundation announced grant recipients the organization and three of its signature events – 24 Hours of Booty presented by Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, 24 Indianapolis and 24 Baltimore – will support in 2018.

In addition to its five primary beneficiaries, including Carolinas HealthCare System’s Levine Cancer Institute, Levine Children’s Hospital and the LIVESTRONG Foundation, 24 Foundation will also support: BASE Camp Children’s Cancer Foundation, Carolina Breast Friends, Casting for Recovery, ChemoCars, Claire’s Army, Go JenGo Foundation, Hospitality House of Charlotte, Indiana Women In Needs, There Goes My Hero Foundation and Wind River Cancer Wellness Retreats.

“It is exciting to expand our impact on the lives of those affected by cancer during and after treatment,” said Mallory Walsh, executive director of 24 Foundation. “We appreciate our sponsors, donors and event participants for supporting 24 Foundation and for making it possible to help these incredible organizations provide cancer navigation and survivorship services to all.”

The 17th Annual 24 Hours of Booty presented by Levine Cancer Institute will take place July 27 and 28 in th Myers Park neighborhood. Visit www.24foundation.org/register to register.