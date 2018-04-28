Where does Charlotte rank in Hispanic entrepreneurship?

CHARLOTTE – WalletHub ranked Charlotte 84th among 182 cities on its ranking of the 2018 Best Cities for Hispanic Entrepreneurship.

The financial website considered 23 metrics for the study.

Charlotte ranked 78th in the category of Hispanic Purchasing Power, which considers population, median annual income, cost lof living, income growth, housing affordability and unemployment rate, among other factors.

However, Charlotte was 103rd in Hispanic Business Friendliness, which includes Hispanic-owned businesses, revenues, five-year survival rate and startups per capita.

Laredo topped the list and was among nine Texas cities in the top 20.

Charlotte trailed two other North Carolina cities: Raleigh (56) and Durham (66). Other cities in the state to make the list include Greensboro (101), Fayetteville (137) and Winston-Salem (155).