Steeplechase to attract big crowds

MINERAL SPRINGS – The Queen’s Cup Steeplechase keeps getting better with age.

The 23rd edition of the Queen’s Cup will be held April 28 at Brooklandwood Race Course just outside of Waxhaw and some of the best horses, trainers and jockeys will be on hand.

And as always, the tailgating options keep getting better and better at one of the top sporting and social events in the Southeast. A crowd of nearly 20,000 attended last year’s Queen’s Cup.

The 2018 Queen’s Cup Steeplechase will benefit the local Alzheimer’s Association for the fifth-consecutive year. The Queen’s Cup has donated over $800,000 to various charities over the years.

Tailgating is a big part of the event and the individual tailgate gatherings are often extravagant with racing fans dressed in elegant outfits. Tailgating spots range from $150 to $695 for groups of 12 and 14 people.

“No matter where you are on the race course and no matter what ticket you have, you have a spectacular view of horse racing,” said Kevin Tobin, Queen’s Cup business development director.

At A Glance

23rd Annual Queen’s Cup Steeplechase

When: April 28. Gates open at 10 a.m.

Where: Grounds of Brooklandwood Race Course, Mineral Springs

Tickets: General Admission starting at $50; Tailgating starting at $150.

Schedule: Races start at 1:30, 2:05, 3:15 and 4 p.m. Don’t miss activities before and after the race.

Web: www.queenscup.org