Southern favorite returns to Hwy 55

MOUNT OLIVE – Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries is bringing back The Charleston Chop Sandwich for a limited time at participating locations.

The fan favorite consists of a fried chicken breast, chopped and smothered in John Boy & Billy’s Grillin’ Sauce and topped with melted provolone and pickles.

The sandwich sells for $8.65 and includes fries or tots and a drink.

“Hwy 55 has an amazing relationship and friendship with John Boy & Billy, and it goes way beyond having their famous BBQ sauce on many of our menu items,” President Kenney Moore said. “So we are thrilled to feature a killer Southern sandwich that was inspired by one of our loyal guests.”