South Providence studio celebrates National Pilates Day

CHARLOTTE – Club Pilates studios are giving $10 e-gift cards to anyone who completes a free, 30-minute intro class between April 30 and May 6 in honor of National Pilates Day.

Founded in 2007, Club Pilates offers group and private Reformer Pilates classes, providing a tailored, high-end workout. The company features seven signature class types offered at four levels.

It has four studios in the area, including one at 10822 Providence Road.

“National Pilates Day is the perfect way to reinforce our mission here at Club Pilates,” said Sarah Luna, senior vice president of operations. “We truly believe everybody can benefit from Pilates.”

Club Pilates will also broadcast on Facebook Live throughout the week. Sessions will feature specials like tours of studios, explanations of equipment and live stream of a class.

Visit www.clubpilates.com for details