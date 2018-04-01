Simon centers continue More Than Pink initiatives

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-area Simon centers, including SouthPark, announced its Spring 2018 More Than Pink movement in support of Susan G. Komen and the fight against breast cancer.

As part of the centers’ pledge to donate at least $1 million each year in 2017 and 2018, more than 170 participating malls nationwide will participate in a range of fundraising activities during April and May.

SouthPark shoppers can participate in the following ways from April 14 to May 20, including:

• Proceeds from the sale of $5 discount cards will go to Susan G. Komen.

• Simon is donating $1 toward Susan G. Komen for every Susan G. Komen Visa Simon Giftcard sold.

• Shoppers may buy a sticker for a $1 donation and post it on the More Than Pink Hero Wall.